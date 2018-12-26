Atlanta, GA (CBS46) This year's Peach Drop will makes it's return to The Underground Atlanta along with popular music performances.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Jagged Edge and R&B group 112 will join forces to create "The Experience," and music group Better Than Ezra will perform at the 30th Annual Peach Drop on December 31.
Admission to the event is free. At 6 p.m. Underground Atlanta will open and at 7 p.m. entertainment will begin.
Street Closures:
- Peachtree Street to Wall Street
- Wall Street to Central Avenue
- Central Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Peachtree Street
The Underground Atlanta is located at 50 Upper Alabama Street. Entrances to the event will be located on Peachtree Street, Marietta Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
For more details, visit www.atlantaga.gov/nyeatl.
