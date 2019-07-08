Music Midtown lineup (Music Midtown)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Officials with Music Midtown have announced the music lineup for the event.

Music Midtown will take place on September 14 and 15 at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. 

Travis Scott, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B and Billie Eilish will headline the event with several other heavy hitters on the docket.

