ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Music Midtown is returning to Piedmont Park this fall with a star-studded lineup after being forced to take a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and DaBaby are among the headliners. Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly and The Black Pumas are also among the festival's diverse list of over 30 artists.
The festival will take place at Piedmont Park on Sept. 18 and 19. Tickets purchased for 2020 will be honored for the new dates. If you can't make it, you'll be able to request a refund, according to an announcement on the festival's Twitter page.
General admission tickets are now on sale. Music Midtown says prices are subject to increase without notice. Click here to purchase tickets.
See the full lineup:
