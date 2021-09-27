MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — MUST Ministries is hosting the organization's largest annual food drive this weekend at the North Georgia State Fair.
Starting Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3, MUST Ministries will collect canned foods for those in need. Volunteers will be on hand all weekend to help collect your donations.
If you bring 10 canned goods, you will get one free admission into the fair. The fair, which kicked off last Thursday in Marietta, usually costs $10 per ticket. So, not only will you help those in need, you will also get some free fun!
CBS46 is a proud sponsor of the MUST Ministries food drive and will be on site this weekend to help collect your donations!
For more information on the North Georgia State Fair, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.