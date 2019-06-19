ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sixty-year-old Melco Ausbrooks, who suffers from Dementia and is a mute, is reportedly missing according to Atlanta Police.
Mr. Ausbrooks was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Grady Hospital.
He is described as a black male, 6'3" and weighs around 176 pounds. He may be wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
