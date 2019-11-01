DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents in Stone Mountain are scared and concerned after a gruesome discovery.
“They might’ve thought it was something for Halloween and seen that it was actually real. [It] wasn’t no trick-or-treat or nothing,” Yolanda smith said.
“It’s something you see in the movies,” Kiante Tripp explained.
Three mutilated birds left for all to see near the intersection of Redan and N Redan Circle.
“To cut it off deliberately and leave it there I don’t see no good out of that whatsoever,” Tripp told CBS46 News.
Their Heads were stuffed in bloody clay pots also left at the scene.
“I would never have imagined anything like that happening, it’s starting to be scary you know,” Smith said.
“Anytime you see a head cut off and we ain’t eating it, I guess it ain’t that good right,” Tripp asked.
Well that’s not exactly true.
“There is a lot of voodoo that is happening that people do not realize it is all around us,” Mama Vescha explained.
Mama Vescha is an expert in Hattian Voodoo. She’s practiced the religion for nearly 17 years. We asked her to look at the picture of the birds, to which she explained whoever sacrificed the birds at the intersection did so to help this community.
“It does look like it would be something that someone is calling working with their spirits in order to bring protection bring prosperity bring gods wealth working with a good spirits,” explained Mama Vescha.
