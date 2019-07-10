DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (CBS46) – NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo and a delegation from the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation have arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo for humanitarian work to help residents in his home country.
Part of the group in the Democratic Republic of Congo will be Namibian ophthalmologist Dr. Helena Ndume. She and her team are performing 300 cataract surgeries for free at the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital this week.
Later this week, Dikembe and his wife Rose will fly to Mbuji Mayi, the home of his late parents, where the basketball legend plans to build a new school. The school is set to be built in the Kasai Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo and is named the Samuel Mutombo Institute of Science.
The delegation will also pass out insecticide-treated mosquito nets and 200 hospital beds to three hospitals in the area. The DRC has been ravaged by the Ebola virus since last August. More than 2,000 people in the nation have been infected and more than 1,600 have died. The DRC outbreak is the worst Ebola outbreak since more than 11,000 were killed in an outbreak in Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia from 2014 to 2016.
