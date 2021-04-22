NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of a Newnan mom missing for nearly two months believes her fiancé might have something to do with her disappearance.
On Wednesday, authorities in Coweta County arrested and charged Tiffany Foster’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from an incident shortly before Foster vanished.
Foster’s mom reported her 35-year-old daughter missing around March 1. She was last seen at her apartment in Newnan. Foster’s family became increasingly concerned after the mom of three missed work, school and later a trip to Texas she had already booked.
“To not be able to pick up the phone and call her, it hurts,” said Foster’s sister Kimberly Bryan.
Bryan told CBS46 she believes Robertson may have been involved with her sister’s disappearance. Her suspicions began to grow after Robertson was arrested earlier this month when authorities said he moved Foster’s car after she disappeared.
"I would never want to accuse someone of something that they did not do but my feeling says he knows," Bryan said.
In late March, Robertson pleaded with the public to come forward with any information that might lead to the whereabouts of his fiancée. Looking back, Bryan said the plea didn’t “sit well” with her.
“When he was speaking, I’m very big on energy and, I just did not get a sincere energy from him,” she said. “I did not feel like he was a person speaking of someone he lost and was really deeply sadden by the situation. It’s didn’t move me.”
Bryan said her sister and Robertson met two years ago and only recently got in engaged. However, she added that there were red flags, hinting that Robertson may have been controlling.
“She wasn’t really too thrilled about the relationship, but you know how you just want to try and make something work,” Bryan explained. “You see the good in someone, especially when you’re in love with them. You have that hope that things are going to work out and become better, but she did express some things that were not OK in their relationship to me.”
Despite the time that has gone by, Bryan believes her sister is still alive. Her prayer is that Robertson will cooperate with authorities.
“I just hope that he has time to think about things and put things into perspective and understand that it’s not about him, it’s about these children,” she said.
Authorities have not named Robertson as a suspect in Foster’s disappearance. He’s being held in jail without bond.
