ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A local woman who was driving on a busy Atlanta roadway is glad to be alive after a massive oak tree slammed into her car.
“I am so glad to be alive,” said Janice Warren. “I am so glad to be alive today.”
It was an almost-unbelievable scene on Donald lee Hollowell Parkway on June 20; Warren was in her car driving to work when a giant oak tree and power lines crashed down onto her vehicle.
Warren was trapped and terrified when the incident happened.
“My life flashed before me,” she told CBS46's Ashley Thompson.
“When it first slammed down, I felt it hit me right here and I was like I can’t move. I can’t move," she added.
Crews moved quickly but carefully, rushing to try to free her. The whole time, the mother and grandmother said she was thinking about those she loves most.
“My children, grandchildren,” she said through tears. “And I was like what about the puppies? My babies. I’ve got to take care of the puppies.”
Crews had to be cautious with the high-risk rescue.
“I remember them discussing how they were going to cut me out the car because the wires were active and they were wrapped around the tree,” Warren explained.
She said crews had to keep cutting the car into pieces before paramedics slowly pulled her out of it and rushed her to the hospital.
She has broken bones in her neck. But now, two weeks after the incident, she’s doing okay, all things considered.
“I think I’m still here because God has something for me,” she said.
Aside from spending time with her kids, grandkids and puppies, Warren jokes that there’s something else on her vision board she must realize before she can leave this earth.
“I said God answers prayers ya’ll. I wasn’t going nowhere because I’m going to meet Tyler Perry and Madea. They think I’m crazy when I say that, but I love him.
Warren’s car was totaled, and she will be out of work for a while. The family is raising money for her expenses. To donate, visit this link.
