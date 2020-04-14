COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A couple told CBS46 they were evicted and forced out of their extended stay room by a man with a gun and a shirt that had 'sheriff' embroidered on it.
The problem? No one in law enforcement seems to know who the man is.
Economy Hotel Marietta extended stay tenant Jeremy Rooks said, “When he pulled his gun out on me and threatened to shoot me, you could’ve seen me on the news dead.”
The Cobb County Sheriff's Office watched video of the peculiar incident and had one thing to say that raised a red flag.
“The gentleman in the video clip that you sent me is not a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.”
"When I found out they weren’t actually sheriff deputies, you know right then and there, I felt like me and my wife were in danger," explained Rooks.
CBS46’s Barmel Lyons reached out to the hotel for a statement but did not receive a response in time for this report.
“They basically just threw us out in the streets to die because people are dying over this coronavirus,” said Rooks.
Atlanta Legal Aid Stefanie Sparks said what they did is considered an illegal eviction and could be criminal.
“When I woke up this morning everything felt like a dream I mean did that actually just happen,” said Rooks still reeling in disbelief. “We have our rights for a reason, it’s my advice to you if you feel like you’ve been violated or your rights have been infringed on then look for help.”
It’s the battle between REAL vs FAKE.— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) April 15, 2020
He’s wearing a shirt that says Sheriff but the Sheriff office doesn’t even know him.
Tune into @cbs46 9PM & 11PM I breakdown a story where tenants at an extended stay are illegally thrown out of their room. #Atlanta #atl #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oC1zpZnviK
