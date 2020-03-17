ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s the test that’s growing more popular by the day. That’s the test for COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
Aside from wondering how to best avoid the disease, many are questioning where to get tested.
“From what I understand there’s like a circle of confusion. The emergency room is telling you to check with your primary. The primary’s telling you to check with emergency room,” Marlon Prather said.
CBS46 decided to throw on the plastic gloves and call a few Urgent Care facilities in the metro Atlanta area. Out of the 10 facilities I called, only four said they could test me. So I called the state’s hotline dedicated to providing information about the Coronavirus.
“They shouldn’t be saying they can’t test because every healthcare facility is capable of taking a swab," said a hotline operator said.
In fact, the representative on the hotline run by the state’s health department told me every medical professional should be able to preform the test. After taking a nasal swab doctors are asked to call the same hotline citizens have access to.
“They will speak to one of our physicians here and that physician will send them a link and a request form so they can submit the sample to us,the public health lab,” the operator explained.
CBS46 also learned that only patients experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus will receive a test after being evaluated by a doctor.
