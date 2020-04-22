ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is no stranger to citizens boasting their skepticism of her ability to lead, nor is she new to receiving messages of unkind words.
But in the wake of Mayor Bottoms countering Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen some state businesses as early as April 24, she has encountered her share of criticism, and degrading words.
Late Wednesday evening she shared a screenshot of a text that read, "N----r just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA!"
With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 23, 2020
“Conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.”
~Martin Luther King, Jr. pic.twitter.com/dOimv9sdN3
Along with the screenshot she wrote, "With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you.," followed by a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.. "Conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance."
Those who support Mayor Bottoms poured out their support of her leadership.
