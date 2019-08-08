DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – Residents in North Decatur looking to send or receive mail have a longer drive ahead of them because the North Decatur Post Office has temporarily closed.
The Postal Service said the building was closed for repairs to be made. The USPS said the repairs are for visual evidence of water damage to the ceiling and walls. Testing for potential mold is also being done while the repairs are ongoing.
According to the USPS, the facility should reopen in late August or as soon as repairs and safety concerns have been “fully addressed.”
