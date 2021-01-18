The NAACP pulled no punches when it responded to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his day.
McEnany took to Twitter earlier Monday to send a message about honoring Dr. King on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. McEnany said, "Today, we honor a hero, who embodied love and faith in his pursuit for equality: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 'The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moment of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."
Today, we honor a hero, who embodied love and faith in his pursuit for equality: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”- MLK Jr.— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 18, 2021
At noon, the NAACP's official Twitter account responded to the press secretary saying she worked for "the most hateful and divisive Administration in modern history." The NAACP said MLKDay is a call to action and the action McEnany needed to take is "Shut up!"
.@PressSec you dare not utter the words of a man who sacrificed his life in the fight for equality and truth, while you spewed hateful rhetoric and worked in the most divisive Administration in modern history. #MLKDay is a call to action. Your Action: Shut up!"
.@PressSec you dare not utter the words of a man who sacrificed his life in the fight for equality and truth, while you spewed hateful rhetoric and worked in the most hateful and divisive Administration in modern history.#MLKDay is a call to action.Your Action: Shut up! https://t.co/c51ZiFLu9v— NAACP (@NAACP) January 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.