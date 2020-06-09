GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The NAACP on Tuesday filed an emergency injunction to keep polling locations in Gwinnett County open until 10 p.m. on Election Day.
The move aimes to meet the number of available voting hours specified under state law.
It comes on the heels of a chaotic day of voting in Georgia where multiple voters were met with a litany of problems at polling locations across metro Atlanta, including long wait times, a lack of voting machines or voting machines that were not operating properly.
Wait times dragged on up to four hours Tuesday morning and early afternoon – leaving many voters to face the decision of waiting for an indefinite amount of time to cast their ballot or giving up their right to vote altogether.
Click here for the latest on voting issues around metro Atlanta.
BREAKING: We just filed an emergency injunctive relief to keep the polling locations in Gwinnett County open until 10 P.M. as to provide the # of hours of voting as specified under state law. pic.twitter.com/YuUTEElKob— Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) June 9, 2020
