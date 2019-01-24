ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's NAACP branch is criticizing the leadership appointment of a Georgia lawmaker who it says has supported "racist institutions and white supremacy."
In a statement this week, the group said Rep. Tommy Benton has also praised the Ku Klux Klan.
Benton did not respond to phone and email messages Wednesday from The Associated Press.
The Republican from Jefferson, Georgia, was recently named chairman of the House Retirement Committee.
House Speaker David Ralston announced the assignment last week.
Georgia House spokesman Kaleb McMichen is quoted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as saying Ralston's philosophy is that people deserve a second chance. He says that's what he gave Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.