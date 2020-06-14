US-POLITICS-GEORGIA-CAPITOL

The Georgia State Capitol building, built in 1889, is shown on May 16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by John Amis / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

 JOHN AMIS

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia NAACP will hold the "March on Georgia" Monday morning at the Georgia State Capitol as the state's General Assembly returns to work for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The peaceful march will also feature a speech from Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce. He's a member of the National Basketball Coaches Association's committee on racial injustice and reform and has been a leading voice on racial issues among coaches in the NBA.

The NAACP said the march will be to "demand state legislators address our legislative demands and ensure criminal justice reform, repealing citizen's arrest, stopping voter suppression, and ending police violence against our communities as well as stopping harmful anti-voting rights bill SB 463."

The march is expected to begin at 9 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building before concluding at the Georgia State Capitol. 

