ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia NAACP will hold the "March on Georgia" Monday morning at the Georgia State Capitol as the state's General Assembly returns to work for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The peaceful march will also feature a speech from Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce. He's a member of the National Basketball Coaches Association's committee on racial injustice and reform and has been a leading voice on racial issues among coaches in the NBA.
SHARE | In light of the continued violence against our communities, we will lead the people to the Georgia State Capitol. Meet us at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building downtown at 9am for the #MarchOnGeorgia. ✊🏾 RSVP: https://t.co/a5Cxs7rRwC pic.twitter.com/yOOCekKvrC— Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) June 14, 2020
The NAACP said the march will be to "demand state legislators address our legislative demands and ensure criminal justice reform, repealing citizen's arrest, stopping voter suppression, and ending police violence against our communities as well as stopping harmful anti-voting rights bill SB 463."
The march is expected to begin at 9 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building before concluding at the Georgia State Capitol.
