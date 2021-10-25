ATLANTA (CBS46) — The national NAACP has directed the NAACP Atlanta branch president to immediately cease any endorsement or condemnation of political candidates after the local branch came out against Atlanta mayoral candidate Kasim Reed last week.
PREVIOUS STORY: Vote by NAACP Atlanta to reject Kasim Reed was unanimous
The following statement is posted on NAACP's website:
“On October 21, 2021, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson issued the following letter to Richard Rose, Atlanta NAACP branch president, directing him to immediately cease any endorsement or condemnation of political candidates. The NAACP does not support or condone its units and affiliates endorsing political candidates. The recent remarks of Atlanta NAACP Branch President, Richard Rose, regarding the Atlanta Mayoral race, are unacceptable and will be addressed internally.”
In their letter to Rose, the NAACP said in part:
"Article II, Section 2(d) of the Bylaws for Units of the NAACP states that “[a]ll political action shall be non-partisan and shall not endorse candidates for public office.” Furthermore, Article VIII, Section 5(p) of the Bylaws for Units of the NAACP states the political action committee “shall be nonpartisan and shall not endorse candidates for public office.”
Rose was also directed to cease and desist from endorsing any political candidates and/or political parties and instructed Rose to retract his statements against Reed. They threatened him with suspension if he did not.
Reed says he is grateful for NAACP's swift response.
“I am grateful for the NAACP’s swift response to Mr. Rose’s political statement,” said Reed. “As a lifetime member of the NAACP, I am committed to the mission and work of this path breaking organization. The allegations contained in Mr. Rose’s letter were false and wholly without merit. Our campaign is being attacked because we sought and received the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department at a time when crime and violence is devastating our city. We remain honored to have the support of The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 623 and are committed to making Atlanta safe in a manner that is consistent with our values as the cradle of the Civil Rights movement."
Reed has also received the endorsements of several other organizations, including The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 134, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Georgia Local 1644, the Georgia Federation of Public Service Employees (FPSE), the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 8 Southeast, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys and The Atlanta Daily World.
