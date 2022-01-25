ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Southern hip hop Nappy Roots is opening a new brewery and taproom named Atlantucky at 170 Northside Drive. There will be a grand opening celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4.
The Grammy Award-nominated group will perform at the opening and will be onsite to speak and take photos with the public in attendance. Additionally, the opening will include a month-long celebration of activities in conjunction with Black History Month.
“We are proud to be one of the few black-owned breweries in Atlanta, so it’s really meaningful for us to officially open our doors during Black History Month,” Nappy Roots founding member Skinny Deville said. “Now, we are ready for our friends and fans to come and share in our passion for craft beer.
Over the past several years, Nappy Roots has collaborated with dozens of breweries and mass-produced beers across the county. The band then began experimenting at their home brewery.
The name Atlantucky celebrates the band's historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta.
Some of the brews that will be offered at the brewery and taproom include Bluegrass Stain'd, a double IPA with Dancing Gnome; Bootlager, a Prohibition-style lager with Woodland Empire; Kentucky Mud Chocolate Stout with Arches Brewing; The Humdinger Imperial Rye Stoute with Monday Night Brewing; and the Watermelon Chiquen & Gritz with ATG brewery.
Nappy Roots were nominated for two American Music Awards (AMA) in 2003: Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Hip-Hop/R&B and Favorite New Artist – Hip-Hop/R&B. That same year, they were also nominated for Best New Artist at the Soul Train Award. In 2011, Southern Entertainment Awards nominated their album “The Pursuit of Nappyness” for Album of the Year. The band’s most recent full-length album, “Another 40 Akerz,” was released in 2017.
