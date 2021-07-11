NASCAR aims to attract African-Americans to sport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a long wait due to COVID-19 restrictions, NASCAR teams and drivers rolled their way back in front of a full set of fans Sunday, but this time, the Boys and Girls Club had a front row seat to the sport.
Prior to the race, NASAR teams, drivers and staff continued to make strides toward attracting more minorities to the sport.
While touring the track with NASCAR at staff they got a crash course on the NASCAR profession, preparation, and education required to be a winner on the job.
But that's not all they scored, legendary NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace opened the doors to his team trailer for a look inside his ride.
This was all in an effort to bridge the NASCAR world with communities of color…and showcase the opportunities that reside in and around the track.
Intervention makes noise and it gives opportunity for other people to look at what other careers they can have so even if you are not out there racing you can be there behind the scenes working on the cars or you can be right he for these people.
NASCAR let young African-Americans feel what its like in the driver seat Sunday and what it’s like to take the lead.
“It’s really amazing because kids from my area don’t get the opportunities and to see everything that goes into it is really awesome I appreciate it a lot.” Another member of the boys and girls club said."
