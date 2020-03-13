HAMPTON, GA (CBS46) -- Across the country sports have come to a halt due to concerns of the novel coronavirus spread.
NASCAR is among those impacted with the Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500 NASCAR Cup Series being postponed.
"They told us originally they would be rescheduled for next year and then this morning they told us it would be rescheduled,” said NASCAR fan Rick Ray as pit crews packed up to get on the road.
In a statement NASCAR said, "We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with the sport."
But for fans like Bridget Wainwright disagree.
“This is like my 17th year here on the outfield camping, and honestly I think this coronavirus has gone way too far” added Wainwright.
Wainwright says she was ok with the plan to allow the race to go on with no fans but when they canceled it all together things went too far.
“I could understand if you’re were closed in a building but we’re outside."
She’s not the only one who disagrees with the decision.
“We think this is an overreaction. Everyone is just spiraling down, shelves at the grocery story are becoming bare," attendee Deannia Robinson said.
But there are some fans who disagree.
“It’s got to be done,” said Robert Powell. “The less people getting together the less spread so I like that, I really do.”
But fans don’t have to leave the Atlanta Motor Speedway just yet, they are being allowed to camp out until Monday and some like the Wainwright family plan to do so.
“We don’t have to leave because we’re on the outfield so we’re going to stay and we’re going to party all weekend. Coronavirus is not going to take us down,” added Wainwright.
Officials say the race is just postponed but a new date has not been set as of yet.
Related Articles:
GA Power assures customer during coronavirus outbreak
2020 Masters Tournament postponed as coronavirus concerns continue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.