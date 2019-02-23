ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) NASCAR fever is underway at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, but this weekend's races aren’t just about qualifying.
On Sunday the Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 will help raise money for families of those who lost their lives or became disabled while fighting for our country.
“He was in Afghanistan 2007 when the air craft was shot down by Taliban RBG” said Natalie Allgaier. Natalie’s dad was a CW3 pilot in the army, when he passed she says her family felt abandoned, but those feelings have since changed.
“I’m just thankful to have these people have my back”, said Allgaier.
Allgaier is among the thousands of students across the country awarded a scholarships from the Folds of Honor.
“Our mission at Folds of Honor is singular, that is to provide education for spouses and children of those who were killed or disabled defending our freedoms,” said Dan Rooney the founder and CEO.
So far this year about 4,000 scholarships have been awarded for a value of about $22 million Of those recipients, 1.2 million were right here in Metro Atlanta.
In an effort to raise more funds, this Sunday the organization is partnering with NASCAR and QuickTrip to host the Folds of Honor 500.
“It is about building awareness on the behalf of the nearly 2 million dependents who had someone killed or disabled just in Iraq or Afghanistan. Nine out of ten get no federal education assistance so this race makes it clear to Americans that we are leaving families behind in the field of battle,” added Rooney.
And for a recipient like Allgaier the help they’re getting means the world.
“Having the Folds of honor scholarship really helps fill in all the cracks”, added Natalie.
To find out how you can help, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.
