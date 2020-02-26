DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS46/AP) -- NASCAR's Ryan Newman continues his rapid recovery from a fiery crash at Daytona with the help of fish therapy. In a picture posted on his official Twitter account, Newman is holding a fish with the quote, "Got a little therapy in yesterday. #outdoors #catchandrelease."
Got a little therapy in yesterday. #outdoors #catchandrelease pic.twitter.com/0pitjh94f5— Ryan Newman (@RyanJNewman) February 25, 2020
The only sign of any injury is a black finger nail. According to WebMD.com, that happens when the nail gets crushed in an injury.
On February 17th at the Daytona 500, Newman's car slid across the finish line in a crumpled heap of metal, sparks flying as his car skidded to a halt with fuel pouring onto the track frighteningly close to open flames.
It took two long hours before NASCAR announced Newman had non-life threatening injuries and was in serious condition at nearby Halifax Medical Center.
Newman was released from the hospital just two days later.
