ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Sunday's big NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will go forward, but no fans will be allowed to attend the race, the racing organization announced Thursday afternoon.
NASCAR said the event will be "restricted to competitors, crews, officials, and other necessary personnel to conduct the race." NASCAR also indicated the same rules for no fans would apply to the next race scheduled for Homestead-Miami Speedway.
"We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events," NASCAR said in a statement.
March 12, 2020
For Complete COVID-19 Coverage, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.