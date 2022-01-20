NASHVILLE, TN (CBS46) — A Detroit woman has been arrested in Cobb County in connection with the murder of a man in a Nashville area hotel room, Nashville Metro Police said Wednesday.
Police said Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, was arrested in Cobb County, inside the car of the man police believed she killed.
BREAKING: Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, of Detroit, was arrested in Cobb County, GA, inside murder victim Gary McClain's car. During an interview with MNPD Homicide overnight, she admitted to shooting McClain in the head. A Nashville criminal homicide warrant has now been issued. https://t.co/HZsUiYCoIr pic.twitter.com/ku783HhX6M— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 12, 2022
Coleman-Griffen was arrested after Cobb County Police spotted Gary McClain’s 2017 Hyundai Accent, which had been entered into a national database as stolen and initiated a pursuit. Coleman-Griffen had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of her arrest.
The Cobb County Police Department released video of when they located the car and made the arrests of two people in the car, including Coleman-Griffen.
