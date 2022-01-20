Jakira Coleman-Griffen

NASHVILLE, TN (CBS46) — A Detroit woman has been arrested in Cobb County in connection with the murder of a man in a Nashville area hotel room, Nashville Metro Police said Wednesday.

Police said Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, was arrested in Cobb County, inside the car of the man police believed she killed.

Coleman-Griffen was arrested after Cobb County Police spotted Gary McClain’s 2017 Hyundai Accent, which had been entered into a national database as stolen and initiated a pursuit. Coleman-Griffen had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of her arrest.

The Cobb County Police Department released video of when they located the car and made the arrests of two people in the car, including Coleman-Griffen.

McClain, of Nashville, was found dead Sunday inside a room at the Savoy Motel on Dickerson Pike at 10 a.m. He had been seen earlier arriving with a woman, now identified as Coleman-Griffen.

During an interview with Nashville Metro detectives, Coleman-Griffen admitted to shooting McClain in the head. Robbery is believed to be the motive, according to police.

Metro Police said a criminal homicide warrant has been issued for Coleman-Griffen. She is expected to be returned to Nashville from Georgia in the near future.

Journalists at our sister station WSMV provided information for this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.