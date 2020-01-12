PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A survey team from the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado hit Paulding County during Saturday's severe weather event in Georgia.
The confirmation came just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The NWS made the confirmation in conjunction with Paulding County Emergency Management.
While the Weather Service confirmed the tornado, they are still working to determine the strength of the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale along with the path length and the path width.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest updates as they become available.
