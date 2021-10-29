ATLANTA (CBS46) — Everyone wants to get in on the World Series action, including well-known national and local entertainers.
Zac Brown with the Zac Brown band will sing the national anthem on Friday before game 3, according to the Atlanta Braves.
Actor and singer Jordan Fisher from Birmingham, Alabama, will perform before game 4 on Saturday night and Lauren Alaina from Rossville will sing before game 5 on Sunday.
Singing the National Anthem for the #WorldSeries at @TruistPark:Game 3: Zac BrownGame 4: @jordanfisherGame 5: @Lauren_Alaina#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/ikxBp5ginf— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2021
Brown grew up in Cumming. He attended the University of West Georgia and founded the Zac Brown band in 2002. He now lives in Atlanta.
Fisher began his career with recurring roles on several television series, including "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." He also participated in Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars."
Lauren Alaina was the runner-up on the 10th season of "American IdoL." Her debut album, "Wildflower," was released on Oct. 11, 2011.
