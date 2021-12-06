ATLANTA (CBS46) — Slowly but surely, prices at the gas pump are inching downwards, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gas dropped four cents last week for a new average o $3.35 per gallon.
It now costs motorists $47.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $10.80 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Georgians caught a slight break at the pump for the past few weeks, but are unsure how long this trend will last,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we don’t know if concerns of the COVID-19 Omicron variant will continue to push oil and gas prices lower for the remainder of the month.”
Georgia's average is $3.17 per gallon.
