ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A campaign by Partnership for a Healthier America, in conjunction with former First Lady Michelle Obama and the new Netflix show "Waffles and Mochi" aims to distribute one million meals across America.
One of its first two stops is Atlanta next month.
"Look, it has been a long year and we have all felt it but it's no secret that the pandemic has been far tougher on some people than others, especially when it comes to health and hunger," said Michelle Obama, an Honorary Chair for Partnership for a Healthier America at its annual summit Wednesday.
The new, "Pass the Love" campaign was a main topic of the summit which went virtual for a second year. "We want to raise awareness about food equity. So, we're raising funds to distribute one-million meals to families in need through meal kits inspired by the show," said Obama.
The one-million meals PHA is working to distribute are all recipes featured on "Waffles and Mochi" which is geared towards introducing kids to a variety of healthy foods in a fun, friendly way.
Obama is on the show along with a list of celebrities. "It's all a part of what we need to do to have better nutrition in the homes and better education around food nutrition," she said Wednesday.
Also speaking at the Summit Wednesday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Atlanta will receive the pre-assembled meal kits next month to feed five-thousand local families.
"In Atlanta, with our public schools, roughly 85-percent, I'm sorry 68-percent of our kids receive free or reduced lunch. We set a goal of having 85-percent of our residents within one half mile of access to fresh food," said Mayor Bottoms. "Given what we are facing with COVID-19, it's become even more important for us to continue this work."
Atlanta Community Food Bank will help distribute the meals.
"The last couple of months of our distribution for example are some of the highest two months we've seen in that twelve-month period," said Jon West, Vice President of Partner Relations at Atlanta Community Food Bank.
According to a release for the event, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has seen a 300-percent increase in Atlantans seeking food assistance.
Anyone who needs food assistance can visit www.acfb.org or text the word ‘findfood’ in English or ‘comida’ in Spanish to 888-976-2232 (ACFB) to find food pantries closest to them.
