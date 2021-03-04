It's National Consumer Protection Week and consumer watchdogs have plenty of tips on how to protect yourself.
The group offers a state-by-state breakdown on how to report robocallers.
Click here for more information.
It's National Consumer Protection Week and consumer watchdogs have plenty of tips on how to protect yourself.
The group offers a state-by-state breakdown on how to report robocallers.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.