ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Prescription drug abuse and accidental overdoses are high across the country, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
In response, officials hosted another National Drug Take Back Day, when people can safely get rid of unused or expired medications to prevent drug addiction and overdoses.
In Metro Atlanta, there were several event locations, including in Fulton county and Gwinnett county.
Carol Cook was one of many residents who dropped off her unused medications and told CBS46 she thought this was the safest way to get rid of them.
"Some pain pills and some prescription drugs I don't take any longer," Cook said. "I wanted to get them out of my closet."
If you missed Saturday's event, there are several drop-off locations that can be found on the DEA's website.
