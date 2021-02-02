The National Football Foundation (NFF) and metro Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is celebrating Black History Month with a series of initiatives, including a special exhibit at the Hall, a web series, a panel event and a Q&A series with members of the NFF Board of Directors.
"College football has a rich history of being in the vanguard of shattering racial barriers," NFF Chairman Archie Manning said. "Ever since the first Black player took the field at a predominately white college in 1889, college football has helped integrate our country and overcome prejudices. We are extremely proud of this history, and it is a powerful testament of how football has made an impact well beyond the playing field."
Throughout February, the NFF will release a Q&A series with members of the NFF Board, sharing their insights about Black History, social injustice and their experiences on the gridiron. The series will include interviews with Arizona State Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson, Blue Atlas Production President Thom Gatewood (Hall of Fame inductee from Notre Dame), former Ohio State Senior Advisor for Advancement Archie Griffin (Hall of Fame inductee from Ohio State), CEO EL-K Cigars and broadcaster Lincoln Kennedy (Hall of Fame inductee from Washington), Lott Auto Ventures Managing Partner Ronnie Lott (Hall of Fame inductee from Southern California), football legend Lynn Swann (Hall of Fame inductee from Southern California), MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas and Entergy Corporation Group President Rod West.
"As the birthplace of the civil rights movement and epicenter of college football, Atlanta is the perfect city to celebrate Black History Month," Kimberly Beaudin, Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame CEO said. "The many intersections of college football and Black history provide us with an amazing platform to share the stories of true trailblazers and inspire our community."
The newly curated exhibit opened at the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday and will remain on display through May 2021. The Blood, Sweat and Tears exhibit tells the story of integration in college football and dives into the journey of African American trailblazers that changed the landscape of the sport. The Hall will also host Not Your Average Hero, a web series on YouTube, featuring interviews conducted by Hall Historian Jeremy Swick with legendary college football pioneers including Kentucky's Nate Northington (Feb. 1), Mississippi's James Reed (Feb. 8), Kentucky's Wilbur Hackett (Feb. 15), Florida A&M's Albert Chester (Feb. 18) and College Football Hall of Fame inductee and Michigan State's Gene Washington (Feb. 22). All episodes will air at 12 p.m. ET.
The Hall will also host an esteemed panel Feb. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. ET with speakers in a COVID-friendly environment. The event will also include a tour of the new exhibit and will be shared on the Hall of Fame's Facebook for non-attendees.
From its earliest days, the NFF has honored the African Americans who forged the path for future generations. The NFF inducted the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame Class in 1951, including Duke Slater, the legendary tackle at the University of Iowa from 1918-21 who was the Hawkeyes' first Black All-American. The NFF's second class included famed Brown University running back Fritz Pollard, who played for the Bears from 1915-16 and was the first African American to play in the Rose Bowl and subsequently the first to coach in the NFL.
African-Americans in the College Football Hall of Fame currently number 231 players and 13 coaches, and many of them used their exceptional skills to help integrate the game. The following list highlights several Georgia Hall of Famers. Click here to view many other notable African-Americans who helped pave the way.
Richard Appleby, wide receiver from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia
Horace King, running back from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia
Chuck Kinnebrew, defensive lineman from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia
Clarence Pope, linebacker from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia
Larry West, defensive back from 1971-74, one of the first African-Americans to play at Georgia
Edward “Eddie” McAshan, quarterback from 1970-72, first African-American football player to start at Georgia Tech, first African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech, first Black quarterback to start for a major university in the Southeast
Karl “PeeWee” Barnes, defensive back/returner in 1972, first African-American walk-on player at Georgia Tech
Greg Horne, tailback from 1971-73, second African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech
Joe Harris, linebacker from 1972-74, first African-America captain at Georgia Tech, third African-American scholarship player at Georgia Tech
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.