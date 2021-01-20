Inside the State Capitol Tuesday, a handful lawmakers gathered inside a meeting room for a budget hearing. Most others attended virtually.
Outside, several Georgia National Guard troops and Capitol police are keeping watch in armor and protective gear
Barricades linked around the perimeter of Atlanta City Hall and parking was blocked off limited around the building.
“I feel real safe. I mean we have the great Capitol Police here and then we have the State Patrol. We have the National Guard and our men and women are doing their job in protecting us and taking care of us and I feel safe,” said Sen. Lee Anderson, R-Grovetown.
Tuesday, two U.S. Army National Guard members were removed from the security mission for President-elect Biden's inauguration after being found to have ties to far right militia groups. Twelve guardsmen in total were removed from the mission by Tuesday evening.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Governor Kemp speaking to FOX News defended the Georgia troops in response to Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, Tennessee criticizing the guard and what he considers a lack of diversity in the group.
“He doesn’t know the Georgia national guard like I do,” Kemp said in an interview. “These are good people. These are your friends and your neighbors. They’re not full time military folks… I’ve seen a lot about the vetting process as well. That is a normal process that goes on— that even Major General Tom Carden and our tag has to go through when the President and Vice President comes to Georgia. We should ask the question if weren’t doing that, why we aren’t they to keep the peace,” Kemp exclaimed.
Meanwhile, In Gwinnett County, the Sheriff’s office announced it is looking into threats of extremist driven riotous activity. The messages distributed in email and texts are from groups claiming to be Gwinnett law enforcement. The Sheriff’s office on Tuesday stated the messages did not come from them and they’re investigating the claims.
Back at the Capitol, Sen. Anderson told CBS46’s Hayley Mason he’s taking things day by day and he hopes Inauguration Day will be business as usual for him at the Capitol.
“I hope everyone has a peaceful day and everyone acts like a human being and enjoy the day of the freedom of living in these United States,” Anderson said.
The FBI’s Atlanta spokesperson told CBS46 Tuesday afternoon that there are no substantiated or credible threats in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.