CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nursing homes such as The Retreat in Canton have been battling to protect those most vulnerable to the deadly virus.
Three residents at the center and a worker have tested positive for the virus.
Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday earmarking 100 guardsmen to be deployed to assist the facilities housing the elderly.
Families elated at the news.
"They need the utmost care right now," said Debra Farr who's mother lives at the retreat in canton. "So anything that he can do to help these people some of them don't really realize what's going on and you know, that's that's great."
Twenty guardsmen were deployed to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home to assist and are going for training purposes.
The governor said going forward teams of 4 to 5 will prioritize centers with confirmed coronavirus cases.
National Guard General Tom Carden said guardsmen will implement staff training of infectious disease control measures.
Guardsmen may also audit existing sanitation methods, train staff on utilizing more aggressive infectious disease control measures, and thoroughly clean the facility, if needed.
Families said those visiting in uniform can be a calming influence to the elderly.
"My dad was a fireman for 31 years so he was in a uniform, so anytime she's had to go to the hospital she reacts to those people in a uniform and she realizes who they are and that they're there to help."
The Georgia Center for Assisted Living said such assistance is especially needed as a large number of center staff across the State are being required to self-quarantine until testing for the virus can be completed.
