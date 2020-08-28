ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Protestors marched through downtown Atlanta Friday evening following the death of Trayford Pellerin, 31, a black man shot and killed by police in Lafayette, Louisiana last Friday.
National Guard troops were deployed to the Governor's Mansion and the State Capitol as protests escalated into the evening.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
