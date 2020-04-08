ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank received help from the National Guard in effort to assist with food supplies during the Coronavirus pandemic.
ACFB and the Georgia Food Bank Association thanked Governor Brian Kemp as well as the National Guard and GEMA for their steadfast support and leadership to help feed Georgia families.
The National Guard members will serve alongside the Atlanta Community Food Bank staff to assist in procuring, sorting, and packing food; distributing food, protecting public health and safety, and coordinating other logistics.
As the economic ramifications of this public health crisis continue to unfold, hundreds of thousands of workers in every sector are losing wages, being laid-off or furloughed. Georgia’s seniors, people living with disabilities, and low-income working families continue to need the Food Bank’s help.
For Georgia’s school children who rely on free or reduced meals at school, recent closures mean they may not receive the nutrition they need to grow and be healthy. The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s mission is to be there for anyone in the community that needs help, and they said they are working to secure and coordinate every resource to make that possible.
The National Guard members serving at the Atlanta Community Food Bank are our fellow citizens and neighbors. They will report each morning to help us be the helpers our community needs, and we thank them for their support and courage. We look forward to being there, as a team, for our neighbors.
If you are seeking help with food and need information about where emergency food will be distributed in your area, visit ACFB website, text the word “findfood” in English or “comida” in Spanish to 888-976-2232 to find food pantries close to you, or call Atlanta Community Food Bank directly at 404-892-3333.
