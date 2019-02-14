Grovetown, GA (CBS46) A member of the Georgia Army National Guard serving in Afghanistan was forced to rush back home to Georgia following the death of his young daughter.
Gabriel Santos, a movement control professional, was serving his third tour of duty when he received the horrible news that his young daughter Loriana had passed away after a life-long battle with Dravet Syndrome.
Dravet Syndrome is a condition is a form of epilepsy that begins at infancy and causes frequent and prolonged seizures.
According to a GoFundMe page created on the family's behalf, little Loraina passed away on February 9.
The family is now dealing with mounting medical bills and funeral expenses.
if you'd like to help out the family, you can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page.
