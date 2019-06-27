ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --June 27 is National HIV testing day.
Although awareness for the disease is growing, testing rates are still low for many hard-hit counties in Georgia.
Testing is a critical first step to ending the HIV epidemic.
The us dept of health and human services proposed an initiative to increase HIV testing locally, particularly in high risk communities like DeKalb county.
The director or health for DeKalb county says
“I’m happy we have selected a day to highlight it but this needs to be a 24/7 operation”
In Georgia, 4 counties alone make up 10% of the national burden for HIV.. Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett.
dr. Ford says she plans to tackle the deficit head on.
“So we are gonna look at those communities we know are high risk.. And find community leaders who know where to direct us because we are missing something.. And so we need to figure out how that looks.. How that works..”
Dekalb county may have one of the highest HIV testing rates in the state, but they are amongst the hardest hit counties facing HIV.
June 7th, the CDC announced that $1.5 million would be given to DeKalb county as a pilot — to aid in their fight against HIV. The first priority of course... Testing. The second priority is consistent care.
“So if you have been tested.. It’s making sure you have linkage to care but also that partners are protected with prep..”
The board of health reiterates that not just on national HIV testing day.. But every day, the focus is saving lives by diagnosing, treating, preventing and responding.
For testing locations near you, visit freehivtest.net
