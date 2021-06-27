ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When you make your way to Sam’s Club or Walmart, you’ll see this big red van a Mobile testing unit from the AIDS healthcare foundation providing HIV testing, education, and prevention information.
“We understand that COVID it has been the primary this last year and a half, but we also cannot forget the HIV does impact us and still is,” said AHF Testing Program Manager, Jay-Paul Kirk.
The foundation providing rapid free testing throughout the metro area.
“We want people to understand the behaviors that may have happened while in quarantine now we need to make sure that when we open up, we are opening up safely.”
AHF partnering with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Walmart and Sam’s club centers.
“We’ve got six locations going one with Sam’s Club here off of Clairmont Road we have a neighborhood market in Tucker … we also have four other location with our Sam’s and Walmart supercenter‘s,” said Katie Parker Pharmacy Market Manager for the Metro Sam’s clubs.
Walmart and Sam’s Club locations:
- 9:00am – 12 Noon: Sam’s Club, 2901 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta (DeKalb County)
- 11:00am – 2:00pm: Walmart Supercenter, 1801 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta (Fulton County)
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3201 Tucker Norcross Rd., Tucker (Dekalb County)
- 3:00pm – 6:00pm: Walmart Supercenter, 835 MLK Jr., Drive, Atlanta (Fulton County)
According to recent statistics from the Georgia Department of Public Health, 70% of people in Georgia living with HIV live in metro Atlanta.
And 20% of people diagnosed with HIV statewide are diagnosed with AIDs within 12 months which is considered a late HIV diagnosis.
“Here in the state of Georgia we want everyone to know all communities are impacted in some way people are still at risk,” explained Kirk.
AHFs partnership with the Elton John AIDs Foundation aims to increase access and awareness to shift the trajectory of what is happening in metro Atlanta.
