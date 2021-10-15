ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Friday is National Mammography Day and doctors are highlighting the importance of getting screened.
The latest statistics show 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.
Danielle Beverly said in 2003, she felt a lump during a self-breast exam.
"Thankfully, I had a doctor that was proactive, did the mammogram and they did discover the cancer," said Beverly. "And we were aggressive and did a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction."
Then, she battled the disease a second time in 2005 and received chemotherapy. "I Relied on my faith, my husband was amazing," said Beverly. When she was pregnant with her daughter Lia in 2007, she was diagnosed a third time.
"One of those feelings of, I have to get through this," said Beverly. "I'm about to bring a child into this world, I'm not trying to have my husband be a single father and so that was the time that is was the scariest."
Her little girl is now 14-years-old and Beverley is healthy and happy. "My big thing is take ownership of your body. Don't be afraid of going in."
Dr. Ryland Gore with North Atlanta Breast Care, explains that when should typically begin screenings at age 40 but it can vary. "If there's a significant family history, genetic mutations or other factors that increase a patient's risk then they should start screening sooner than that," said Gore.
Recent studies show black women have a higher risk of dying of breast cancer than other groups. "Black women are diagnosed less than their white counterparts however they're more likely to die, 40% more likely to die from breast cancer," said Gore. "Black women are also more likely to be diagnosed with the most aggressive form of breast cancer which is triple negative breast cancer."
In 2006, the Beverley family created the Eric R Beverly Family Foundation which partners with Grady hospital to help patients undergoing breast cancer treatment.
"We are currently in the middle of our Hope, Health, Heal campaign," said Beverley. Our annual funds that provides funds for the individuals to receive grants who are going through breast cancer treatments and are for things like utilities, rent and groceries."
You can learn more about the campaign here.
If you do not have insurance, there a number of programs that will assist patients so they do not miss out on access to screenings.
Contact: the National Cancer Institute (1-800-4-CANCER) or the American Cancer Society (1-800-ACS-2345) for assistance.
Another option is the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (1-888-842-6355), which provides low-cost or free cancer screenings for women without health insurance.
Another search tool is this website.
