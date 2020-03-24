ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Stuck at home trying to figure out your next meal?
The Great American Takeout is rallying Atlantans to order at least one delivery or pick up meal Tuesday, March 24 to support the restaurant industry. The national social media movement includes a coalition of restaurants from local businesses, like Marlow's Tavern, to national chains like Panera Bread and The Cheesecake Factory.
Government mandated bans on in-person dining due to COVID-19 have forced many restaurants to lay off staff and lose significant revenue. Co-founder and CEO of Marlow's Tavern John Metz said the goal is to stimulate business for restaurants in crisis.
"We are living in challenging times where a crisis like a global pandemic leaves us all in a place we could not have imagined. The Great American Takeout gives us the opportunity to rally with restaurants in our neighborhoods and across the country to support this industry that we all love. By raising awareness to order delivery and takeout, we hope to increase restaurant sales to further support our incredible team members," Metz said.
So if you're hungry, #TheGreatAmericanTakeout suggests here's how you can help:
- Post to social media encouraging your friends and families to participate ahead of the event using the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout
- Order takeout or delivery from your favorite restaurant for at least one meal on March 24
- Share a photo of your meal tagged with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.
Not sure where to order from? Check out this growing list of participating metro Atlanta restaurants.
