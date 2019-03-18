Report: US denying passports to Hispanic Americans along the border

DECATUR, GA (CBS46) If you're planning a trip out of the country and are still in need of a passport, you may want to attend the National Passport Day event in DeKalb County.

On Saturday March 23rd, the county Clerk of Superior Court along with other facilities will assist U.S. citizens with the passport application process from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the DeKalb County Courthouse (ground floor), located at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur.

Appointments are not necessary. 

Those who have already completed applications will also be able to submit them at the event.

For more information on applying for a passport, call Fayron Woodley at 404-687-3873.

