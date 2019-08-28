ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — September is National Preparedness Month, the perfect time for people to get their household ready in case an emergency should occur.
The Red Cross of Georgia is prepared and urges everyone to be Be Red Cross Ready too.
“Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home,” said Regional Disaster Officer, Danella Hughes.
She continues, “During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps – get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed – so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.”
While the exact path of Hurricane Dorian is still uncertain, parts of Florida could see heavy rain and winds this weekend. with the potential for severe weather to move into Georgia.
The American Red Cross is preparing to respond and urges anyone in the storm’s path to get ready now.
Here is a list of what you should do while on Hurricane watch.
1. Build a kit – Build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications.
2. Make a plan – Talk with members of your household about what to do during emergencies. Plan what to do in case everyone is separated and choose two places to meet—one right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate.
3. Be informed – Know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where you live, where you work, and where you go to school. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed. Don’t forget your pets, plan for them too.
Red Cross also suggests downloading the Red Cross Apps and donating blood when you can.
