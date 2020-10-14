ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The impact of COVID-19 on schools may not be as bad as many expected according to data.
New research appears to show that COVID-19 may not be spreading through schools as much as anticipated. Researchers asked K-12 schools to voluntarily and anonymously report their confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases.
“The public needs more transparency into the school data,” says family physician Natasha Bhuyan.
Bhuyan adds, “when we do look at the data it is optimistic, it is promising of the data that we do have. Those infection rates are lower than we anticipated but again those are students who are getting tested.”
The COVID-19 School Response Dashboard shows early data on the virus and schools is better than expected. Data taken from the last two weeks of September from more than 200,000 students attending school in-person from 47 states found an infection rate of 0.13% and 0.24% among staff.
Despite the encouraging findings, data from Georgia’s Department of Public Health shows schools still play a major factor in contributing to the spread of the virus.
In fact, schools are the second highest setting where the state is reporting outbreaks, falling only behind nursing homes.
“If you look at Georgia the percentage positive is actually a little bit higher in Georgia than the average in the rest of the nation,” Bhuyan explains.
Bhuyan says essentially it comes down to an issue of transparency and data. Adding that the need for careful monitoring of what the community is doing to minimize the spread of the virus is necessary.
“I do have optimism looking at the data because what it also tells me is that we don’t have to wait for a vaccine to have schools operating, we can have schools operating safely without a vaccine as long as we are taking strict precautions.”
