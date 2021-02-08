A national transport trucking company opened a new service center in metro Atlanta.
According to a press release, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. opened a new service center in McDonough.
A company spokesperson noted the McDonough Service Center is Old Dominion’s sixth service center in metro Atlanta, and the 27th in the Southern Region.
The massive 75-door center sits on 17.9 aces and features a 33,890-square-foot dock, a company spokesperson said.
The facility also includes office space totaling 5,490 square feet of office space.
The $10 million building is in the McDonough Industrial Park, located at 260 Declaration Drive, McDonough, which is near major retail distribution centers, and industrial manufacturers.
The service center currently has 53 employees.
There were no jobs listed at the McDonough center, however, there were several job opening at their Conley facility.
Anyone interested should apply at https://alljobs-odfl.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchLocation=12781-12794-Conley
