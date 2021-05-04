SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- David Nadler is an original in his field.
“The area is about to go under severe thunderstorm watch,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, David Nadler said.
Nadler is in charge of retracing mother nature’s path and tracking her next move, after a tornado.
“Right now looking at the radar, most of the storms are back over Northern and Central Alabama, so over the next couple of hours we should be in good shape to continue to survey.”
On Tuesday Nadler invited CBS46 News to tag along for the survey.
“Right now were just along Fulton County Industrial Road looking at some of the damage.”
Nadler took us to the City of South Fulton where he said the tornado first touched down, slamming into warehouses and causing many employees inside buildings to evacuate.”
“Part of this wall came down, the roof came down and it’s actually on the other side of the road.”
He uses a system that allows him to determine the degree of damage and move quickly.
“We have a program where we take pictures of everything, these are all damage indicators, so buildings trees, warehouses, residential areas.”
Nadler confirmed a resident died in Douglas County after a tree fell on his car Monday.
Before heavy winds made their way back on Tuesday, he weaved through mangled trees and downed powerlines where thousands of residents were left without power and a massive mess to clean up.
“Next thing you know the lights went dark, she heard the train sound. I mean we were in the kitchen literally scared for our lives so it was traumatizing to say the least. When I walked out and saw all of this damage I was mortified.”
Nadler complies his data and by the end of the day he will know more about the tornados path and strength, but in the meantime he had a message for residents.
“People need to take the warnings seriously and act quickly.”
Nadler and crews were not done surveying the damage by the end of the day Tuesday.
