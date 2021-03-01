The National Weather Service said an EF1 tornado touched down two miles west-southwest of Riverdale and stayed on the ground for about one minute just after 6 a.m. Monday.
The tornado was embedded in a strong line of storms that moved through metro Atlanta, but no tornado warning was issued due to the tornado lasting such a short amount of time. The NWS said the damage path from the tornado started near Bethsaida Road near the intersection with Lakefield Forrest Drive and continued southeast as it crossed West Fayetteville Road.
The twister snapped several trees including knocking several onto homes along Bethaven Road and Zebulon Court. The tornado continued along Bethaven Road before it lifted back into the air before hitting the intersection of Bethaven and Monarch Drive.
One person died in Riverdale in Clayton County when a tree fell down due to straight line winds, but it was not related to the tornado that touched down in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.