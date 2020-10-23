Asian Giant Hornet (Murder Hornet)

This Asian Giant Hornet, colloquially known as "murder hornets," was found in Washington State with a nest.

 Washington State Department of Agriculture

2020 won't let up just yet as the state of Washington announced Friday it found the first Asian giant hornet ("murder hornet") on a property in Blaine, Washington.

The nest was found after state officials trapped two of the large hornets on October 21. Entomologists attached radio trackers to three hornets, the second of which led the team to the nest, state officials said Friday.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the nest was found inside the cavity of a tree near an area that had been cleared for a residential home to be built. The WSDA reportedly saw "dozens of the hornets" entering and exiting the nest while the team was present. 

Washington has seen multiple reports of the Asian giant hornets around the state and have since set out special traps trying to stem any possible spread of the invasive species. The world's largest hornet is a predator of honey bees and other insects, which earned them the moniker, "murder hornets," because they can wipe out an entire honey bee hive in just hours.

