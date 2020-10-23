2020 won't let up just yet as the state of Washington announced Friday it found the first Asian giant hornet ("murder hornet") on a property in Blaine, Washington.
The nest was found after state officials trapped two of the large hornets on October 21. Entomologists attached radio trackers to three hornets, the second of which led the team to the nest, state officials said Friday.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the nest was found inside the cavity of a tree near an area that had been cleared for a residential home to be built. The WSDA reportedly saw "dozens of the hornets" entering and exiting the nest while the team was present.
The rumors are true - our entomologists located the first-ever #AsianGiantHornet nest in the U.S. late yesterday. Press conference at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oXuE6urXff— WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) October 23, 2020
Washington has seen multiple reports of the Asian giant hornets around the state and have since set out special traps trying to stem any possible spread of the invasive species. The world's largest hornet is a predator of honey bees and other insects, which earned them the moniker, "murder hornets," because they can wipe out an entire honey bee hive in just hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.