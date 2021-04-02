The Georgia World Congress Center will serve up the nation’s largest girls' volleyball tournament in Atlanta this weekend. It’s the Big South National Qualifier and there are 1,538 teams, 199 court in one venue, in the middle of a pandemic.
Kyle Heliste made the trip from Houston to watch his daughter play and was pleased with the safety protocols in place.
“We’re only allowed 26 spectators for our individual team,” Heliste said.
“There are hundreds of teams here and they’re doing the best they can. It's masks required inside the facility, on the court, players have to wear them when they’re off the court.”
The massive event is being held just days after Governor Brian Kemp decided to roll back many COVID-19 restrictions like eliminating bans on large gatherings.
Tracy Woodard made the trip from Dallas, Ft. Worth to see his daughter play. And while he feels the event is safe, he thinks we all should remain cautious.
“I don’t think that things should be opened up completely. I think people still need to be aware that COVID is still around, and they still need to take precautions because again recently I had COVID,” Woodard said.
Officials at the Georgia World Congress Center said there will be 60,000 people a day at the event and they said hotels in the area are at 80% capacity and restaurants are seeing a boost. While we’re not out of the woods yet, many believe we are on our way and headed in the right direction.
