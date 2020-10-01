ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the growing civil unrest across the nation over police brutality, there are increasing call to action to reimagine police procedures.
Here in Atlanta several groups are working to do just that in hopes of preventing citizen and police interactions from ending in death.
“The community does not have to call the police, “said the Director of Diversion Services Denise White. Instead of calling 911 the suggestion is to call PAD, the Pre-Arrest Diversion Initiative.
“If they see an individual who is experiencing a quality-of-life issue they can call the 311 dispatch system,” White explained.
It's a national initiative that hears the cries of local protesters pushing for police reform.
The initiative also helps with lower-level offenders. Those categories include:
- Substance abuse
- Mental illness
- Poverty
“We began in 2017 and we are a relatively new program," White said. "Recently we were awarded $1.6 million from the city of Atlanta Council to help us become the alternative.”
An alternative in cases like Anthony Hill, a U.S. Air Force Veteran in Chamblee who suffered from mental illness, was shot and killed by police officer Robert Olsen after running at the officer naked and unarmed.
Program participant Tyrone Baulkman was recently released from Fulton County Jail and is on the road to recovery from substance abuse.
“This program, it gave me an opportunity, it can give you all the ingredients that you want,” Baulkman said.
“I’m very hopeful and optimistic that the nation can reap the benefits of programs like ours,” White added.
The program is based in Zones Five and Six of Atlanta, but come November the plan is to expand across the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.